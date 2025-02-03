China to launch robot production in Kazakhstan

3 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese manufacturer AgiBot plans to launch the production of robots in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan reported.

It should be noted that the Chinese company specializes in the development of humanoid robots. These AI-robots can be useful both in production and in everyday life.

The Chinese manufacturer has high hopes for the Kazakhstan project. It is known that robots from the republic will be exported to other countries in the future, and a "data factory" for the development of AI androids will also start operating in Kazakhstan.