6 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, the car accident occurred several hours ago on the Yerevan-Gyumri-Bavra highway in Armenia.

It is reported that the accident took place at about three o'clock in the afternoon local time (about 14:00 Moscow time), when VAZ cars collided on the road.

Two of the injured died at the scene of the tragedy, two more people sustained minor injuries. They survived and were hospitalized.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and other details.