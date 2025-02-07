Iran threatens US with retaliatory actions

7 Feb. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran will take retaliatory actions against the US if Iran is threatened.

If Washington continues to threaten Tehran and if it follows through on them, Iran will attack US security, Ayatollah said.

"If they threaten us, we will threaten them. If they carry out this threat, we will also carry out the threat. If they attack the security of our people, we will also, of course, attack their security",

Ali Khamenei said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump signed a "very tough" decree, which provides for the restoration of the policy of pressure on Tehran.