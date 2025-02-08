Yerevan resident smashes bus window to avoid paying fare

8 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The increase in bus fares, or rather dissatisfaction with this decision made by the authorities, led to a criminal case against a Yerevan resident. The man got into a conflict over the ticket price and ended up smashing the window of the vehicle.

A criminal case has been initiated against a man who damaged a bus in Yerevan, the Armenian Investigative Committee reports.

The incident took place on Friday. The man was riding bus №31. According to Yerevan City Hall Press Secretary Hayk Kostanyan, at some point he got into an argument over the increase in fares. During the conflict, the passenger hit the side window and smashed it.