Russian Foreign Ministry confirms its readiness for dialogue with USA

10 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the USA have not yet agreed on contacts at the highest level, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced on February 10.

"Communication channels exist; they are not closed. They remain operational. However, we have no agreements on any contacts at the highest level, at the political level",

the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Russian side is open and ready for it.

Ryabkov also noted that, unlike its predecessors, Trump's administration is at least showing interest in dialogue with Moscow.

"Trump's team, despite the contradictory positions declared by himself and his associates, at least shows interest in resuming the dialogue with Russia that was interrupted by the Democrats",

Sergey Ryabkov said.

He recalled that Russian-American relations have long been balancing on the brink of a rupture, adding that Trump's return to the presidency could develop new vectors in the US foreign policy.