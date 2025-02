11 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new direct flight will connect Makhachkala and Surgut. This information was announced at a press conference at Makhachkala Airport, dedicated to Nordwind Airlines' summer flight program for 2025.

The event confirmed that the flights will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights are scheduled to be launched on May 28.

It is noted that the flight from Surgut to Makhachkala will take in 4 hours 5 minutes, while the return flight will be 3 hours 55 minutes.