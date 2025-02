14 Feb. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Munich to take part in the Munich Conference, the politician's press service reported.

During the event, he will attend the official opening of the 61st Munich Security Conference. Pashinyan will also hold several meetings with leaders of foreign countries.

The 61st Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16. It will be opened by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The event will raise current foreign policy issues.