Russian Central Bank keeps key rate at 21%

14 Feb. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Russian Central Bank on February 14, it was decided not to change the key rate, which is kept at the highest level in history of 21%.

"On February 14, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to keep the key rate at 21.00% per annum",

the regulator's statement reads.

The rate first reached the current level at the end of October. It has remained unchanged since then.

At present, the Central Bank noted, inflationary pressure remains high. Russians have reduced their demand for loans, while the population's propensity to save has increased.