Etihad Airways launches new Sochi-Abu Dhabi flight

16 Feb. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The planes operated by Etihad Airways will soon connect two popular tourist locations — the Russian resort city of Sochi and Abu Dhabi — with regular flights, the management company Aerodinamika reported.

The flights will be operated from May 29, using Airbus A320 airliners with a capacity of 150 passengers in economy class and eight passengers in business class. The flights will be operated three times a week, with exact days to be announced later, when permission is received from the aviation authorities of Russia and the UAE.

"It is important to note that flights on this route have never been operated before, and the launch of a new route will expand the international capabilities of our airport",

CEO of Aerodinamika Management Company Alexey Starostin said.

The tickets are already available for purchase on the airline's website.

Let us remind you that Sochi was previously named one of the most popular holiday destinations for Russians during the May holidays. St. Petersburg was also among the top three Russian cities, while Istanbul was the most frequently booked foreign destination.

According to ATOR, as of the beginning of February — three months before the holidays — tickets have already been bought for the most convenient trains from Moscow to Sochi for the May holidays. This applies to trains with a maximum travel time of just over a day. Tickets are still available for trains with longer travel times or those with nighttime departures and arrivals.