17 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 3.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in the capital of Turkey, with its epicenter in the Yenimahalle district of Ankara, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

The earthquake was determined to have occurred at a depth of 11.48 km.

Following the tremor, some residents left their buildings in panic as they felt the shaking. While there were no immediate reports of major damage, the shaking caused concern among locals, many of whom gathered outside their homes for safety.