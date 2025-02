18 Feb. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Sergey Lavrov was received by the Crown Prince, Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting between Sergey Lavrov and the Crown Prince took place in Riyadh, where Russian and American delegations had previously held talks.