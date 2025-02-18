Russia and USA to mutually restore embassy staffing

18 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the corresponding agreement reached at the talks in Riyadh, the staffing of the Russian embassies in the USA and the US embassies in Moscow will be restored, the Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

He made this statement in an interview with the Associated Press after the meeting.

According to the Secretary of State, the delegations of Moscow and Washington agreed to restore the staffing schedule of their diplomatic missions.

Rubio explained that this step is necessary for the formation of missions to support peace talks on Ukraine, as well as for the improvement of Russian-American relations and cooperation in general.