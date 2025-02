Benjamin Netanyahu met with Hikmet Hajiyev

19 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Azerbaijan Embassy in Israel page in X

The meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Azerbaijani Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev took place today. The relevant information appeared on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel social network page.

"Hajiyev conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Prime Minister Netanyahu. Netanyahu expressed gratitude and asked to convey his greetings to President Aliyev,”

– the message reads.