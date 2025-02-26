Dagestan to receive nearly 13 mln rubles for villages development

26 Feb. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestan will receive nearly 13 mln rubles for the development of villages in the republic. On top of that, over 14 mln was allocated to improve housing conditions.

Dagestan will receive nearly 13 mln rubles under the federal program for the development of rural areas. Modernization of infrastructure facilities in 7 rural settlements is expected, the press service of the republic's administration reports.

Last year, work was carried out in 6 villages in the region for 10.5 mln rubles.

This time work will be carried out in the Nogaysky District. Here, kindergartens and a sports school will be repaired.

In addition, the region will receive over 14.5 mln rubles to improve housing conditions.