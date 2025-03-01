Turkey's GDP grows 3.2% in 2024

1 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's economy grew 3.0% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing full-year growth to 3.2%, official data showed.

The Turkish economy was forecast to have expanded 2.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter and by 3% in 2024 as a whole.

Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said balanced growth was achieved in 2024 with the contribution of 2.1 points from domestic demand and 1.1 points from net foreign demand.

"More favourable financial conditions in line with disinflation, increased predictability with our policies and improved confidence will positively affect economic activity," Simsek said.

Fourth-quarter GDP rose 1.7% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) data showed.