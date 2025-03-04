Moscow hosts Heydar Aliyev monument laying ceremony

4 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The solemn ceremony of laying a monument to the National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev was held in the square near the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia in Moscow.

A monument will be erected to chairman of the Commission of the Council of Ministers on construction and development of Baikal-Amur Mainline, National Leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev in Moscow.

Heydar Aliyev made a huge contribution to the development of the Baikal-Amur Mainline project. The monument erected in Moscow symbolizes the recognition of the services of Heydar Aliyev in the construction and development of the Baikal-Amur Mainline.

Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Vitaly Savelyev, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, veterans of Baikal-Amur Mainline construction, USSR Ministry of Transport and others attended the event.