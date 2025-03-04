Georgia records inflation growth in February

4 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to "Sakstat", inflation in Georgia increased by approximately 0.4% in February, reaching 2.4% year-on-year.

It should be noted that inflation rate was at 2% in the previous month.

The most significant price increase is observed in the hotel industry, with an increase of 6.8%. Medical services and education costs have risen by more than 5%.

Despite the rise in inflation, some sectors have experienced a decline in prices. Communication services prices have decreased by 12%, while furniture has become cheaper by 2%.