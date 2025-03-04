Ilham Aliyev to visit Türkiye

4 Mar. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Wednesday, March 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will leave for a visit to Türkiye. The announcement was made on social media by the head of the Communications Department under the Turkish Presidential Administration.

According to Fahrettin Altun, the visit of the Azerbaijani leader will take place at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The presidents are expected to hold a meeting in Ankara, where they will discuss the latest events in the region and the world, as well as ways of strengthening relations between the countries.

Aliyev and Erdoğan will also participate in the online opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline.