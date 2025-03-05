Train hit vehicle at crossing in Armenia

5 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fatal accident involving a train and a car occurred in Armenia. As a result of the collision, there are dead and injured. The accident took place at a railroad crossing.

A tragedy occurred today in Armenia. An accident involving a train and a car claimed the lives of several people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reports.

The accident took place in the village of Burastan, which is located in the Ararat Province. The train carrying passengers from Yerevan to Yeraskh, crashed into a VAZ car.

As a result, two people died. Two more people were injured.