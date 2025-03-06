Irakli Kobakhidze to come to Turkmenistan

6 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze went to Turkmenistan on an official visit. The delegation includes the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Infrastructure, the Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Sports.

During the visit to Turkmenistan, Kobakhidze will meet with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow. Government representatives from both countries will also hold talks, after which the signing of cooperation agreements is expected.

Earlier, Irakli Kobakhidze and his delegation visited Uzbekistan, where the Prime Minister noted the importance of the Middle Corridor for Georgia.