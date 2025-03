7 Mar. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EcoEnergy group of companies is building three energy facilities in Dagestan, with their launch scheduled for next year.

The Makhachkala wind power plant is being constructed in the Novolaksky district, and while the two Samur small hydroelectric power stations are being built in the Rutulsky and Akhtynsky districts.

The total investment in the construction of these three facilities is estimated at 2.6 billion rubles.