Armenia asks Iran to reduce excessive prices for diesel

8 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenia has agreed with Iran on negotiations to reduce prices for diesel fuel, but Tehran has not yet given its consent to such a step: Armenian trucks are still forced to fill their tanks with extremely expensive Iranian diesel at the border.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, a meeting of Armenian and Iranian groups of transport specialists will be held in the near future to negotiate Yerevan’s request to reduce excessive prices for diesel fuel in Iran for Armenian truckers.

There is a strict fuel rule for trucks entering Iran from Armenia: each vehicle must arrive at the border with empty tanks and be completely filled up with 100% of the expensive Iranian fuel right at the Iranian customs, and then, upon returning to Armenia, fill the tanks again. Last fall, Iran sharply increased prices for diesel, which reduced the income of truckers from Armenian-Iranian cargo transportation.