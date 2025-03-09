Indoor market catches fire in Makhachkala

9 Mar. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out at an indoor market in Makhachkala yesterday evening, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Republic of Dagestan reports.

According to the ministry, three hangars caught fire on an area of ​​400 square meters. There was a risk of the fire spreading to nearby areas.

The fire was extinguished by the efforts of 43 rescuers and 13 units of equipment. The ministry also announced the deployment of additional resources.

It should be aaded that local residents also participated in extinguishing the fire.