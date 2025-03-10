Iran refutes receiving message from Trump

10 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry commented on the information about the message from the US President.

According to Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian side has not received any messages from Donald Trump.

"No, we did not receive [this message]",

the official representative of the ministry stated.

It was previously reported that the White House had sent a message to Iran's Supreme Leader, proposing holding talks on the nuclear program. In response, Ali Khamenei said that Iran had no intention to start negotiations with the USA, since Washington is driven only by its own interests.