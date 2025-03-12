Gas price at petrol stations falls in Dagestan

12 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Gas prices at petrol stations have fallen in Dagestan. The authorities had previously recommended petrol station owners to reduce the prices.

Gas prices at petrol stations in Dagestan have fallen from 31 rubles to 25.5 rubles per liter, the press service of the republic’s Ministry of Energy reports.

According to the ministry, in Dagestan, as in other regions of Russia, petrol, including liquefied gas, has become more expensive due to a 5% increase on the exchange.

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Dagestan recommended petrol station owners in the republic to reduce the price. Local businessmen have heeded the call, and now a liter of gas costs 25.5 rubles.