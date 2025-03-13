24-hour buses to operate in Sochi

13 Mar. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the summer, 24-hour bus service will be launched in the resort town of Sochi for the convenience of tourists, the head of the city’s transport department, Vadim Kopylov, announced.

The launch of such buses is planned for mid-June.

"We will launch 24-hour buses that will run along the route from the airport to the railway stations",

Vadim Kopylov said.

The resort will also develop multimodal transportation options. In addition to this, in popular tourist areas, evening and night buses will run more often this summer season.