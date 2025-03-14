SOCAR wants to expand Kulevi Terminal in Georgia

14 Mar. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The state-owned Azerbaijani company SOCAR plans to expand the Kulevi oil terminal in Georgia.

It intends to increase the volume of cargo transshipment to 4 million tons annually and create additional conditions for the processing of compressed gas and petrochemical products.

SOCAR's management is focusing on rail transportation between Azerbaijan and Georgia for the transit of energy carriers from Central Asia and Russia.

Let us recall that the SOCAR Kulevi Terminal and Sea Port has been operating in Georgia since 2008.