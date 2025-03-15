Two people die in major fire in Crimea

15 Mar. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major fire broke out yesterday in one of the villages of the Krasnogvardeisky district, as a result of which two people died. Photos and videos from the scene are published by the Crimean Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A deadly fire occurred on Friday in Crimea, the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

The fire started in a private house located in the village of Vidnoye, which belongs to the Krasnogvardeisky district.

The firefighters found inside two dead people.

In total, the fire spread to an area of ​​100 square meters. It was extinguished by 13 specialists.