Two people die in major fire in Crimea

A major fire broke out yesterday in one of the villages of the Krasnogvardeisky district, as a result of which two people died. Photos and videos from the scene are published by the Crimean Ministry of Emergency Situations.
A deadly fire occurred on Friday in Crimea, the republican Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
The fire started in a private house located in the village of Vidnoye, which belongs to the Krasnogvardeisky district.
The firefighters found inside two dead people.
In total, the fire spread to an area of 100 square meters. It was extinguished by 13 specialists.