Bank of Russia keeps key rate at 21%

22 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bank of Russia has decided to keep the key rate at 21% per annum for the third meeting in a row.

"On March 21, 2025, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to keep the key rate at 21% per annum," the regulator said in a press release.

The Russian Central Bank kept the rate at 16% per annum for four meetings in a row after raising it in December last year from 15%. After that, it raised it to 18% per annum in July, and then to 19% in September, but in October the rate was raised by 200 bps to 21% per annum.