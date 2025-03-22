Opposition once again calls for protests in Istanbul

22 Mar. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Utkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye’s most powerful opposition party has once again called on its supporters to take part in another protest action amid the detention and criminal case against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

A new rally may take place today in Istanbul. The country's key opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has called for people to gather for the rally. The corresponding message was published on the party’s social media pages.

"The squares are ours, the streets are ours! We are meeting in Saracan tonight at 20:30,”

– CHP informed.