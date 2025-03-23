Avalanche danger to remain until Monday evening in Kabardino-Balkaria

23 Mar. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The avalanche warning in Kabardino-Balkaria will be in effect for another 24 hours, by the republic's Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on March 23.

The ministry specified that the threat will persist until tomorrow evening.

"According to the data provided by the North Caucasus Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, avalanche danger remains in the mountains of Kabardino-Balkaria from 18:00 on March 23 to 18:00 on March 24",

the Ministry of Emergency Situations' press service announced.

The ministry has urged local residents and tourists to stay away from steep slopes, where large amounts of of snow usually accumulate.