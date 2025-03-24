Upper Lars reopens for all types of transport

24 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Upper Lars checkpoint has been open for trucks for several hours, the North Ossetian Emergencies Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the traffic has resumed thanks to improved weather, as a result of which the passage became safe for all types of motor transport.

It is specified that the Georgian Military Road fully reopened at 16:30 Moscow time. The electronic queue, available on the website of the North Ossetian Traffic Management Center, contained 3,779 vehicles two hours ago.

It should be noted that the road between Russia to Georgia was completely closed on Thursday, March 20, at 07:40 Moscow time due to heavy snowfall on the Georgian side. The day before, passage was permitted for cars and buses starting at 16:00.