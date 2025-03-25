25 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The volume volume of Iranian investments in Azerbaijan's economy reached almost $372 million last year, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan reported.

Reports indicate that investments from the Islamic Republic of Iran decreased by more than 6%, which in foreign currency terms amounts to about $25 million.

It should be noted that the share of Iran's share of total foreign investments in the economy of Azerbaijan amounted to just over 5% last year. In 2023, Iranian companies invested about $400 million in Azerbaijani projects.

Total foreign investments in Azerbaijan amounted exceeded $7 billion last year .