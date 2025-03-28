Georgian authorities increase pressure on opposition

28 Mar. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mandate of the temporary investigative commission to investigate the regime of Mikheil Saakashvili has been expanded. Now, it will also probe the crimes committed by the former Georgian president's party up to the present day, Mamuka Mdinaradze, Executive secretary of the ruling party Georgian Dream, said.

Previously, the commission's activities covered only the period when the United National Movement party (UNM), founded by Saakashvili, was in power, from 2003 to 2012.

"They (opposition) are continually involved in attempts to topple or violently change Georgia's constitutional system. Even after 2012, they have engaged in countless anti-state acts that require appropriate legal assessment and response",

Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

Earlier, he reported that the UNM party would soon be declared unconstitutional and deprived of the opportunity to participate in elections.