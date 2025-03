29 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protesters joined a mass rally in Istanbul Saturday at the call of Turkiye’s main opposition CHP over the jailing of the city’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

A mass rally organised by the Republican People's Party (CHP) was joined by five other opposition parties.

Protesters waving Turkish flags and banners gathered in Maltepe on the Asian side of Turkey's biggest city.

Demonstrators are calling for the release of Imamoglu, the resignation of the current government and early elections.