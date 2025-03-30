Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

30 Mar. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Muslims around the world are celebrating one of the main religious holidays, Eid al-Fitr. The holiday of breaking the fast marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which believers observe a 30-day fast, refraining from food and water during the day.

The traditions of Eid al-Fitr date back to the time of the Prophet Muhammad in 624. The holiday begins on the evening of the 30th day of the month of Ramadan, when, according to the Muslim calendar (Hijri), the 1st day of the next month, Shawwal, begins. Today, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated across Africa, Asia and Europe. This year, it falls on March 30.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the holiday.

In a telegram posted on the portal of the Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims, the Russian President noted their role in the development of the Russian Federation.

"I’m sending you my warmest congratulations on the Eid al-Fitr holiday. <...> The enormous creative contribution of Muslim organizations to the development of the social and cultural life of the country, as well as their efforts in the implementation of popular charitable, educational, enlightening, patriotic projects and initiatives deserves the deepest respect",

Vladimir Putin said.

In Azerbaijan, the holiday is called Ramadan. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated believers on the end of the fast.

"Dear sisters and brothers! Let me once again extend my Ramadan greetings to you and all our compatriots living in different corners of the world, wish happiness to your families and abundance to your tables. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers! Happy Ramadan!",

Ilham Aliyev said.

First Vice President of the country Mehriban Aliyeva also joined in congratulating on Ramadan. She posted the text on her pages in social networks.

"I sincerely congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan and Muslims of the world on the occasion of the blessed Ramadan holiday! May the Almighty God accept your fasting and prayers, grant health and happiness to all people, and peace and happy days to our world!",

Mehriban Aliyeva said.