Azerbaijan interested in Chinese investments in Karabakh

2 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a member of the Milli Majlis (parliament), Azerbaijan is interested in Chinese investments in the liberated territories of the country, in particular in Karabakh. He also noted the rapidly developing relations between Baku and Beijing.

Azerbaijan is interested in Chinese investments in the territories liberated from occupation, MP Fariz Ismailzade said at a conference on the topic “Azerbaijani-Chinese strategic partnership: consolidation and promotion of cooperation in the Global South” in Baku.

“All conditions will be created for Chinese companies, including their participation in Azerbaijani state investment projects,”

- Fariz Ismailzade said.