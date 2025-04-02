US President to reduce Elon Musk's Role in politics, media

2 Apr. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The role of DOGE head Elon Musk in politics will be significantly reduced. According to media reports, US President Donald Trump told his close associates about this.

US President Donald Trump told his close associates that the political role of businessman Elon Musk, who oversees the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will be reduced in the coming weeks.

According to the source, Trump is still pleased with the work of Musk and his DOGE department, but they mutually decided that it would be better for the businessman to return to his main work and play a supporting role in the White House.