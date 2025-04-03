Citizens calling for economic boycott released in Istanbul

3 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Istanbul court has ordered the release of 11 citizens who had been detained for using social media to promote a boycott of government-affiliated businesses, Turkish media reported.

According to TRT, the court decided to release the suspects on bail pending the investigation. They will have to report to the police twice a month.

Let us remind you that following the arrest of Istanbul's mayor, the Republican People's Party called for an economic boycott, urging citizens to refrain from purchasing goods or using services provided by enterprises or companies that are associated with the republic's leadership or at least support them. The proposed boycott list included various media outlets, stores, catering establishments, and car manufacturers.