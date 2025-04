4 Apr. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Prime Minister is planning to visit the USA soon, the US President Donald Trump announced.

He stressed that Benjamin Netanyahu's visit could take place as early as next week, Reuters reports.

Donald Trump also confirmed that he had spoken with the Israeli Prime Minister. Other details of the potential trip have not yet been disclosed.

It was previously reported that the US President spoke with the Prime Ministers of Israel and Hungary in Budapest