Georgia privatizes more property than planned

5 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia continues the practice of selling state property to private hands to replenish the budget and reduce expenses. In January-March, the republic sold 133 buildings. Revenues from privatization exceeded the Ministry of Economy’s plan.

Deputy Minister of Economy of Georgia Nino Enukidze spoke today about the excessive pace of privatization of state property. According to statistics for the first quarter of this year, private individuals acquired state property for $16.2 mln, while the ministry intended to sell real estate for $15.98 mln.

Enukidze estimated the difference of $ 220,000 as an overfulfillment of the planned indicators of privatization procedures by 1%. The deputy minister emphasized that the department considers such a result in attracting private finances to the republic's budget through the sale of state property as a success.