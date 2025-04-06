Two explosions on Armenian mines occurr in Aghdam and Jabrayil

6 Apr. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Azerbaijan's National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), two mine incidents occurred in Azerbaijan on April 6.

One of them occurred in the village of Mehdili in the Jabrayil district. While performing his official duties, Heydar Khankishiev, born in 1991, was blown up by a mine there. He was immediately evacuated to the district hospital. Part of his right leg had to be amputated. His condition is currently assessed as satisfactory.

The second incident was recorded in the village of Galaychilar in the Aghdam district. As a result of the explosion of an anti-personnel mine, a resident of the village, Sabuhi Mamedov, born in 1983, was injured. He was taken to a medical facility.

Following these two incidents, ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office once again warned citizens to observe safety measures, pay attention to mine hazard signs and avoid unfamiliar areas.

Another mine explosion occurred in the village of Chemenli in the Aghdam district this week. A shepherd was injured while grazing cattle in an area where demining work had not yet been completed. The man sustained a leg injury and was hospitalized.

The increased number of explosions underscores the problem of mine terror in Armenia, which continues to threaten the safety of Azerbaijani citizens 4.5 years after the end of the Karabakh war. In particular, ANAMA recently reported that 436 mines were found and neutralized in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in March of this year. The total area of ​​the cleared area is 4,500 hectares.

In total, 180,000 hectares of territory have been cleared in Azerbaijan since the end of the war. During this time, specialists have discovered 56,000 mines and 121,000 explosive objects.

Earlier this week, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that the accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia is only 25%