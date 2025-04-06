Earthquake hits southern Iran this morning

6 Apr. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, April 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake in southern Iran. This is reported by the local press.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 4 occurred in the city of Lamerd in Fars Province.

The hypocenter was located at a depth of 9,000 meters.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Let us remind you that in November last year, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 occurred in the north of Iran. As a result of the tremors recorded near the city of Germsar, about 10 people were injured. Some local residents experienced power outages.