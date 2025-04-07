Tbilisi plans to expand metro

7 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi metro may have two new stations. Tbilisi Transport Company has begun studying the issue and has already ordered a report on the costs and the construction plan.

It is planned that the stations will be located on the Varketili – Akhmeteli Theater line. One of them will be built approximately 2 km from the Akhmeteli Theater station, and the other 3 km from the Varketili station.

No further details about the construction have been disclosed.

Let us remind you that the Georgian capital's metro currently consists of two lines. One of them consists of 16 stations, and the other has 7. The total length of the lines is 57 km.