EU may simplify visa procedures for citizens of Kazakhstan

8 Apr. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan and the EU are discussing the possibility of simplifying the visa regime for Kazakh citizens, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.

The European Commission has received a mandate to negotiate an Agreement on the Simplification of Visa Procedures for Citizens of Kazakhstan.

The agreement envisages shorter application processing times, reduced visa fees, and the introduction of preferential applicant categories. In addition to this, the list of documents required for obtaining a visa will be shortened for Kazakh citizens, and obtaining a long-term multiple-entry visa will become easier.

This agreement may be signed following the conclusion of negotiations with the EU, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan clarified.

"The changes will come into force after both parties have completed the relevant domestic procedures. In general, the conclusion of this agreement will expand opportunities for Kazakhstanis to travel to EU countries",

the MFA of Kazakhstan reported.