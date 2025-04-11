Media: Israel and Türkiye to continue talks on Syria

11 Apr. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel and Türkiye did not reach an agreement on the situation in Syria during the talks held in Baku. The parties will resume the discussion later, media reports.

According to the Israeli channel Kan, further meetings between the delegations of Ankara and Tel Aviv will take place after Passover, which is celebrated this year from April 12 to 19.

It should be noted that Türkiye and Israel discussed the creation of a de-escalation mechanism in Syria to prevent clashes between the militaries of the two countries.

Earlier, Israel intensified military operations in Syria, launching air strikes on targets in the Arab Republic. According to sources in Tel Aviv government circles, the Israeli authorities are thus trying to put pressure on Turkey, which allegedly plans to deploy military bases in Syria.