Kremlin: Putin and Trump meeting will definitely take place

13 Apr. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will definitely take place when the time comes, but it must be prepared properly, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This meeting will take place. The presidents expressed their political will that it should take place, including doing so publicly. But it will happen at the appropriate time. It needs requires thorough preparation",

Dmitry Peskov said.

He also commented on the recent meeting between Vladimir Putin and the US leader's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg during an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. According to Peskov, this could be a step toward a meeting between Putin and Trump.

Earlier, the US president said that although the meeting with Vladimir Putin is necessary, there is no need to rush the process. He made this statement in response to the journalists' questions about potential negotiations with the Russian president in Saudi Arabia, which the US President will visit next month.

Let us remind you that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have met in person six times. All these meetings took place during Trump's first term as president of the USA from 2017 to 2021.