Baku and Beijing discuss strategic partnership

15 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has held talks with the newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Before the meeting, the diplomat presented the minister with a copy of her credentials. Bayramov, in turn, congratulated the ambassador on her appointment and wished her success in her new position.

During the talks, the parties discussed key aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China. They also exchanged views on the global and regional situation.

Bayramov and Lu Mei emphasized the importance of efforts to further strengthen the strategic partnership, and also noted the significance of high-level visits.

The ambassador expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister for the meeting and stated that she would spare no effort in developing relations between the two countries.