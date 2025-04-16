Türkiye left without fruit harvest

16 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The consequences of severe frosts that affected most regions of Türkiye in early April will soon be felt by both the country’s residents and importing countries. The frosts destroyed both the fruit harvest and the fruit trees.

The main fruit crops of Türkiye have been destroyed by severe frosts. Both harvest and most of the fruit trees have perished, and farmers believe that this will have long-term consequences, the country’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrahim Yumakli said.

Fruit trees suffered the most. Almost the entire harvest of apricots, peaches, nectarines and apples was destroyed. The April frosts also had a strong impact on the main crops of hazelnuts and walnuts, which will undoubtedly affect prices, industry representatives said.