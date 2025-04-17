Turkish Central Bank raises key rate to 46%

17 Apr. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Central Bank of Türkiye has surprised financial analysts by unexpectedly raising its key rate to 46%.

According to the experts at Trading Economics, the decision of the Turkish bank financial regulator came as a complete surprise, as the Central Bank had previously been consistently lowering the rate.

The Central Bank attributes such measures to price instability on the domestic market and the situation in the global economy amid US tariffs. Rising demand has also played a role in the decision to raise the rate.

Let us remind you that in early March, the Central Bank of Türkiye lowered the rate to 42.5%.